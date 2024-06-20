Amazon Group Will Invest 10 Billion Euros In Germany

(CTN News) – Wednesday was the day that Amazon made the statement that it will boost the amount of money that it invests in Germany by 10 billion euros, which is equivalent to 10.7 billion dollars.

Cloud computing will be the domain in which the majority of these investments will be made. Not only is this the most major investment that the American technical behemoth has made in Europe, but it is also the most important investment overall.

The southwest area of Germany is expected to receive a total investment of 8.8 billion euros by 2026. The remaining funds will be distributed to business offices, robotics, and logistics respectively.

This investment will be made in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

A firm that is active in the cloud computing market. AWS will be the recipient of this investment.

A “sovereign cloud” centre in Germany is going to be established with the help of this investment, which is in addition to the 7.8 billion euros that Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the previous month. The location of this centre is going to be in Germany.

Additionally, the state of Brandenburg, which will serve as the location of the establishment of the complex, will be the location where the first sovereign cloud complex will be operating. The occurrence of this will take place in the latter half of the year 2025.

A number of European nations and government organisations have been hesitant to use cloud computing due to the chance that their data would be transferred to other jurisdictions, most notably the United States.

This is the case because of the likelihood that their data would be transferred to other jurisdictions. In order to address these issues and provide solutions to the problems that these countries and organisations have been experiencing, the new strategy has been developed.

Amazon has made the announcement that it will be recruiting thousands of new employees in Germany in order to take advantage of the investments that were just recently publicised. As a result, the total number of permanent employees in Germany will have climbed to almost 40,000 by the time the year comes to a close.

On TV, Amazon announced the deal with Chancellor Olaf Scholz

According to Scholz, the investments demonstrated that Germany continues to present itself as a desirable location for business.

“As the government, we are working on precisely this: strengthening our competitiveness,” he explained to the staff members present. “We are working on this.”

Although Germany is now struggling to recover from a recession, the country believes it is of the utmost significance to attract new investments in high-tech firms. Germany is the leading economy in Europe, and despite this, the country wants to attract new investments.

In addition, the information technology behemoth has made important remarks in recent years about the expansion of data centres in Spain, as well as the development of cloud infrastructure and the logistical infrastructure of its package delivery system in France. These statements have been made in relation to the information technology industry. Recently, these announcements have been made available to the public.

According to Stocklytics, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which was a pioneer in the field of e-commerce, would also lead the market for cloud computing by the end of 2023. This prediction was made by the cloud computing industry. Amazon Web Services holds a market share of thirty-one percent.

On the other hand, competitors like Microsoft and Google are expanding their market share in their respective industries.

