Amazon Defers Campus Hire Offer Letters Until Next Year

(CTN News) – The latest move by the technology giant Amazon is yet another shocking move in the world of technology.

There is a report published by Mashable that the company has decided to hold the employment offer letters of campus recruits from top Indian universities until next year, according to a report published by Mashable.

These universities include the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), and the National Institute of Technology (NIT).

The start date on the offer letter of a recent IIT Bombay graduate, who was given a job at Amazon as a Software Development Engineer, has been moved to January from the start date on the offer letter.

A recent report published by Mashable indicates that many candidates have experienced delays in receiving their offer letters as a result of this problem, which appears to span across all IIT campuses, according to Amazon one of the impacted alumni.

There were several other interns from various colleges who also received their offer letters a little later than they expected, according to the alumnus.

Several days ago, laid off about 500 employees across different verticals in India as a result of its restructuring plan.

According to Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy, the latest round of layoffs will affect approximately 9,000 employees and is part of a broader package of layoffs announced by him in March.

The largest online retailer in the world spent a considerable portion of last year adjusting to a significant slowdown in e-commerce growth as consumers reverted back to their pre-pandemic lifestyles as the full effects of the pandemic set in.

In addition to Google, Meta, and other big tech firms, Amazon is also reshaping its ranks in a similar way.

In addition to this, it should be noted that Amazon has experienced a slowdown in the growth of its e-commerce business in India, demonstrating the challenging market conditions that the country faces as it looks to grow its e-commerce operations.

