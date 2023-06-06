Connect with us

Business Tourism

Airlines Predict Air Travel to Soar to Near Record Rate for 2023
Advertisement

Tech Business

Is Dropbox Free & How Does It Work [+Dropbox Plans Pricing In 2023]

Business

TSMC Begins 2nm Pre-Production, Targets Mass Production In 2025:

Lifestyles Business

10 Unexpected Ways Ace Hardware Can Transform Your Home

Business

Apple Stock Surpasses Historical Value Metrics, Attracting Short Put Trades

Business

Opec Extends 2024 Oil Deal With Saudi Arabia In July

Business

Southwest Airlines Strikes New Deals With Flight Attendants And Mechanics

Business

Maybe Amazon Prime Will Have Cheap Cell Service Someday

Business How To

Crack the Code: How To Win Big In Lightning-Fast Flash Sales

Business

How To Start A Dropshipping Business: From Finding Profitable Niche To Analyzing Performance

Business

Native Advertising Demystified: Discover The Hidden Path To Marketing Success

Business

Google And Amazon Fund Anti-Abortion Lawmakers

Business

Apple Is Expected To Unveil A Mixed-Reality Headset As A Challenge To Meta

Business

Tesla Is Reportedly Trying To Move Old Products

Business Learning

5 Website Maintenance Hacks To Ensure Uninterrupted Online Success

Learning Business Tech

5 Best Websites To Find Data Entry Jobs Online: Skills And Preferences

Business

Chemical Industry Settles $1.19 Billion In PFAS Claims

Business

Wegman's Store Will Close At Natick Mall Citing A "Non-Traditional Location"

Business

Tesla's $4.2 Billion Model 3 Sale To Hertz: An Inside Look

Business

GameStop Partners With Telos Foundation To Grow Web3 Gaming

Business

Airlines Predict Air Travel to Soar to Near Record Rate for 2023

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Airlines Predict Air Travel to Soar

Airlines will return to profit and fly a near-record 4.35 billion people this year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), but the sector’s post-pandemic recovery remains weak.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), reports business is expected to earn US$9.8 billion in net profits in 2023, more than doubling prior forecasts, thanks to the lifting of China’s Covid restrictions. According to the group, its 2022 losses are half as terrible as earlier predicted at US$3.6 billion.

“Airline financial performance in 2023 is exceeding expectations,” IATA director general Willie Walsh said during the organization’s annual general meeting in Istanbul.

“Several positive developments contribute to higher profitability.” “China lifted Covid-19 restrictions earlier than expected this year,” Walsh said. While jet fuel prices remain high, he says they have reduced in the first half of the year.

Inflation rose globally during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, sending energy costs skyrocketing, but oil and natural gas prices have since decreased.

“On the cost side, there is some relief,” Walsh explained.

“Economic uncertainties have not dampened the desire to travel, even as ticket prices have absorbed elevated fuel costs,” he noted.

airlines

Airline Earnings of $2.25 Per Passenger

Before Covid brought travel to a halt, airlines transported a record 4.54 billion people in 2019.

When countries implemented lockdowns and blocked borders in 2020, the industry lost $137 billion.

The industry lost another $42 billion in 2021 and was still in the negative last year when China, a major market, imposed Covid restrictions that were ultimately eased in December. According to the IATA, total sales will increase to $803 billion this year, up nearly 10% from 2022.

While the industry as a whole will make a profit, Walsh estimates that it will be only $2.25 per passenger, for a net profit margin of 1.2%.

airlines

Fuel Prices Remain High

According to the IATA, which represents over 300 airlines accounting for 83% of worldwide air passenger traffic, net profit for North American carriers would increase to $11.5 billion, $5.1 billion for European carriers, and $2 billion for Middle Eastern carriers.

However, Asian, Latin American, and African airlines will continue to lose money.

According to the IATA, airlines would spend $215 billion on gasoline this year, or $98.5 per barrel. This is a decrease from the average price of $135.6 in 2022. This year, fuel will account for 28% of airline costs, up from 24% in 2019.

“After deep Covid-19 losses, even a 1.2% net profit margin is something to celebrate,” Walsh remarked.

“However, with airlines earning an average of $2.25 per passenger, repairing damaged balance sheets and providing investors with sustainable returns on their capital will remain a challenge for many airlines,” he added.

According to the IATA, industry profitability is “fragile” and might be impacted by a variety of circumstances, including a central bank interest rate hike to combat inflation. “The risk of a recession persists.” If the recession causes job losses, the industry’s outlook may change,” it stated.

While the Ukraine conflict is not having a “major impact” on most airlines’ profitability, an escalation will undoubtedly harm global aviation, according to the report.

“Global geopolitical tensions are already weighing on international trade, and any escalation of such tensions represents a downside risk to the industry outlook,” according to the IATA.

Supply chain difficulties that have plagued global trade since the outbreak continue to be felt.

“Airlines have been directly impacted by aircraft parts supply chain ruptures that aircraft and engine manufacturers have failed to resolve,” according to the IATA.

“This has a negative impact on new aircraft deliveries as well as airlines’ ability to maintain and deploy existing fleets.”
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs