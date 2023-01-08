2023 Hawaiian Airlines Luncheon

(CTN News) – The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon on Jan. 12, 2023, in conjunction with Hawaiian Airlines.

This luncheon will celebrate the chamber’s annual program that takes place on Jan. 12, 2023.

There will be a keynote address delivered by Hawaiian Airlines’ President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ingram during the event.

Ingram will share a business update as well as what to expect from Hawaiian Airlines in the next few years in his keynote address.

As Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap said,

“This is an incredible and exclusive opportunity to hear from and connect with leading Hawaiian Airlines executives, business leaders, and elected officials, along with learning about their plans for 2023 and ideas on how the Chamber, Hawaiian Airlines, various industries, and government can work together to build, redefine, and reset the direction of the visitor industry in a way that is more sustainable in terms of community, cultural, and environmental impact.”

It will be an opportunity for attendees to ask Hawaiian Airlines questions and share feedback with the Hawaiian Airlines team during this event.

As an added bonus, all attendees will be automatically entered into a drawing for one of four Hawaiian Miles certificates worth 15,000 miles each.

Tickets are $60 for Chamber members and $70 for non-members and must be purchased prior to Jan. 12. Registration is required prior to Jan. 12 in order to attend this event.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce invites those who would like to attend the events to register by going to the Events Calendar section on the site.

