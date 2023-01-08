Connect with us

2023 Hawaiian Airlines Luncheon
Farmers' Markets Temporarily Paused In St. Catharines

Tesla Short Sellers Stack Pressure After Most Profitable 2022 Trade

US, Bahamas FTX Teams To Coordinate Fund Recovery Measures

China's Xi Proposes Enhanced 'Natural Gas' Cooperation With Turkmenistan

Jack Ma Spotted a Muay Thai Match at Bangkok's Rajadamnern Stadium

CEO Elon Musk Claims Twitter's 'Error' Prompted Perkins Coie's Hiring

Boxing Day Bargain Boost Drives Online Sales Up 26%

Stochastic Indicator Helps Traders Find High Probability Trading Opportunities

BMW Introduces A Color-Changing Concept Car At CES

Amazon Cuts 18,000 Tech Workers

How Can Small Businesses Overcome Challenges Associated with Asset Management?

20 Best Magento Development Practices For Building Attractive Store

Salesforce Inc. To Lay Off 10% Of Its Workers

Twitter To Allow More Types Of Political Advertisement

Amazon Secures $8 Billion Loan Ahead Of Market Headwinds

Janssen Makes An EMA Marketing Application For Talquetamab For RRMM

VPN Routers From Synology Have a Maximum Severity Vulnerability

Former CEO Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty In FTX Fraud Case

Airbus Plans To Invest In Minority Stake Of Atos's Evidian - Les Echos

(CTN News) – The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon on Jan. 12, 2023, in conjunction with Hawaiian Airlines.

This luncheon will celebrate the chamber’s annual program that takes place on Jan. 12, 2023.

There will be a keynote address delivered by Hawaiian Airlines’ President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ingram during the event.

Ingram will share a business update as well as what to expect from Hawaiian Airlines in the next few years in his keynote address.

As Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap said,

“This is an incredible and exclusive opportunity to hear from and connect with leading Hawaiian Airlines executives, business leaders, and elected officials, along with learning about their plans for 2023 and ideas on how the Chamber, Hawaiian Airlines, various industries, and government can work together to build, redefine, and reset the direction of the visitor industry in a way that is more sustainable in terms of community, cultural, and environmental impact.”

It will be an opportunity for attendees to ask Hawaiian Airlines questions and share feedback with the Hawaiian Airlines team during this event.

As an added bonus, all attendees will be automatically entered into a drawing for one of four Hawaiian Miles certificates worth 15,000 miles each.

Tickets are $60 for Chamber members and $70 for non-members and must be purchased prior to Jan. 12. Registration is required prior to Jan. 12 in order to attend this event.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce invites those who would like to attend the events to register by going to the Events Calendar section on the site.

Which airline is better, Delta or Hawaiian Airlines?

Wallet hub: Hawaiian ranked near the top in reliability and safety, and just behind Delta overall. They scored lower on comfort, canceled flights, and the number of consumer complaints.

Also, they noted that Hawaiian doesn’t currently offer industry-standard Wi-Fi.

Which is better Hawaiian Airlines or United Airlines?

If service onboard is of importance to you, choose Southwest. If you are flying in the next year and want WiFi, go with Southwest.

If you are flying in the next year and need USB charging, choose Hawaiian. If you want premium options like first class or paid, extended legroom in economy, choose Hawaiian.

