10 Best Black Friday Deals On Amazon, Editor-Approved

(CTN News) – The Black Friday sale has evolved from a one-day event to a month-long discount extravaganza. Amazon is already offering Black Friday deals, and they are some of the most desirable early discounts on some of the most desired products available.

There are literally thousands of Black Friday items on sale over the next two weeks from the retailer in almost every category – beauty, fashion, home, electronics – you name it.

Having said that, the process of sorting through each category can be quite overwhelming. This week, I have combed through hundreds of deals to identify 10 of the hottest buys, as a shopping editor.

There is a 75 percent discount on Jennifer Garner’s exact pair of Alo Yoga leggings at this year’s sale as well as a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses for half off, Ugg sneakers for under $100, and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses for half off. While these sales are still available, you should take advantage of them.

Here are ten of the sexiest early Black Friday deals

Vitamin C Serum by TruSkin

With over 74,000 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why this is my top pick. All three components of this vitamin C serum work together to combat the signs of aging.

As someone familiar with skincare, you know that high-quality products can be quite expensive, Black Friday which is why TruSkin’s serum is the most ideal solution for anyone looking for an affordable and effective skincare product.

Shampoo with Nioxin System Two Cleanser

My personal experience with androgenetic alopecia allows me to empathize with anyone experiencing hair loss, and I am committed to recommending products that will help achieve fuller, thicker hair.

Among them is Nioxin’s System Two Cleanser Shampoo, Black Friday which creates volume that disguises thin patches while eliminating product buildup and sweat from the scalp. Previously, I wrote about this shampoo.

Hair Dryer With Diffuser by Loveps

My hair has been Black Friday colored for years; I have experimented with blondes, reds, and even pinks. In spite of the fun of playing with dyes, it has caused considerable damage to my hair.

This is why I am particularly cautious of tools that may further damage my hair. The Loveps hair dryer maintains a consistent temperature to prevent overheating and breakage.

However, the ability to fold it for easy travel is what really sold me on it; hotel hair dryers are not as effective as they could be.

Large claw clips from Framar

I was surprised to see claw clips come back into style earlier this year – but don’t get me wrong, I was thrilled with the trend. My favorite thing about these clips is that I do not have to worry about styling my hair.

You can choose between two sets: neutral colors that complement any hair color and outfit, and playful pastels for a bolder, brighter look.

Sunglasses Ray-Ban RB4061 oval

As a sunglasses aficionado (yes, I fully indulged in the Prada sunglasses that were on sale last month), you can imagine my delight when I saw a 50 percent discount on these timeless Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Their polarized lenses provide excellent UV protection, and their tortoise frame complements any fashion statement.

Folding Travel Mirror with Lighted Makeup Mirror by Deweisn

As we were on a trip together, my friend recently introduced me to her Deweisn travel mirror. This mirror completely changed the way I get ready when I am away from home.

In addition to folding into any tote bag, it comprises three light settings (white, warm, and natural light), as well as a charger, so you always have access to a well-lit mirror.

Natural Radiant Long-Wear Foundation by Nars

It is no surprise that I think of “Nars” when I hear the word “makeup,” and this foundation is no exception. Several months ago, I began wearing Nars’ foundation, and I have noticed a significant improvement in my complexion.

A medium to heavy coverage is provided by the formula, teetering between a foundation and a concealer. Despite its moisturizing properties, it is still a great skincare solution for winter months.

