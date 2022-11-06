Connect with us

Published

1 min ago

on

05 Nov 2022: Gold Rates Decline By Rs 300 Per Tola

(CTN News) – There was a decrease of Rs 300 in the Gold Rates of 24 karat per tola of gold on Saturday. This was sold at Rs151,200 as opposed to Rs151,500 the previous day, when it was sold at Rs151,500.

SLAMBADA, 5th November, 2022 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News) : The gold price of 24 karat per tola gold for sale in the city saw a decrease of Rs 300 on Saturday.

The previous day, the price of Gold Rates was sold at Rs151,500, while on Saturday it was sold at Rs151,200.

It was reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association that the Gold Rates of ten grams of 24 karat jewelry decreased by Rs 257. This is because the piece sold for Rs 129,630 as opposed to Rs 129,887.

In contrast, the price of ten grams of 22 karat jewelry decreased by Rs 118,827, as opposed to the purchase price of Rs 119,063.

During this period of time, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs 20 to Rs 1,610. In contrast, the price of silver per ten grams increased by Rs 17.18 to Rs 1,380.31.

In the international gold market, gold price increased by $31 market. It was sold for $1,681 in comparison with its previous sale price of $1,650, according to the association.

