05 Nov 2022: Gold Rates Decline By Rs 300 Per Tola

SLAMBADA, 5th November, 2022 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News) : The gold price of 24 karat per tola gold for sale in the city saw a decrease of Rs 300 on Saturday.

It was reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association that the Gold Rates of ten grams of 24 karat jewelry decreased by Rs 257. This is because the piece sold for Rs 129,630 as opposed to Rs 129,887.

In contrast, the price of ten grams of 22 karat jewelry decreased by Rs 118,827, as opposed to the purchase price of Rs 119,063.

During this period of time, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs 20 to Rs 1,610. In contrast, the price of silver per ten grams increased by Rs 17.18 to Rs 1,380.31.

In the international gold market, gold price increased by $31 market. It was sold for $1,681 in comparison with its previous sale price of $1,650, according to the association.

