Mazda Unveils New MAZDA CX-30 Essential with Enhanced Features

Mazda unveils another outstanding vehicle under its ESSENTIAL COLLECTION lineup: the premium sporty crossover SUV, the NEW MAZDA CX-30 ESSENTIAL, introduced under the concept “LIVE A LIFE OF VALUE.” This SUV is designed to enrich your lifestyle and meet all your needs, boasting an elegant design inspired by Mazda’s Kodo: Soul of Motion philosophy.

Built around the “Less is More” design concept, it delivers a minimalist yet beautiful aesthetic while maintaining a sleek and dynamic presence. The MAZDA CX-30 ESSENTIAL is equipped with Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) for enhanced driving dynamics.

It is powered by a high-performance, fuel-efficient 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G gasoline engine, delivering a maximum output of 165 horsepower, offering a precise and well-balanced driving experience through Mazda’s new-generation Skyactiv Vehicle Architecture.

This model is packed with comprehensive safety technologies and features, offering exceptional value with a starting price of only 899,000 THB. Enjoy a 2.49% interest rate¹, free 1-year Mazda Premium Insurance², and an exclusive offer for Mazda Family customers — a free fuel card worth 20,000 THB. For more information, visit Mazda showrooms nationwide or visit our website at www.mazda.co.th.

Mr. Thee Permpongpanth, the President & CEO of Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “Mazda is a unique brand with a long-standing history of over 74 years in Thailand. As an automotive manufacturer committed to developing cutting-edge technology and innovation, Mazda strives to be a part of driving happiness and enriching the lives of its customers, while also contributing to sustainability for the earth, people, and society, which is our ultimate mission.

Although times may change, what has kept Mazda widely popular across many countries around the world is its unwavering commitment to preserving the core DNA of the brand in every vehicle, regardless of the power source. Mazda continues to uphold its 5 Common Values, which guide the development of every Mazda vehicle. These are:

Artful Design

Design that is as creative and refined as a piece of art – Car As Art . Expressed through the KODO: Soul of Motion design philosophy, Mazda captures the spirit of movement, resulting in a form that is strikingly beautiful inside and out. Mazda’s signature exterior colours are crafted using the “Takuminuri” technique, which represents master craftsmanship in painting—producing finishes as if painted by hand.

Design that is as creative and refined as a piece of art – . Expressed through the design philosophy, Mazda captures the spirit of movement, resulting in a form that is strikingly beautiful inside and out. Mazda’s signature exterior colours are crafted using the technique, which represents master craftsmanship in painting—producing finishes as if painted by hand. Japanese Mastery

Meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship rooted in Japanese tradition. Every Mazda is infused with refined quality and uniquely Japanese charm, especially in the interior, r—where carefully selected materials and stitching are designed with the precision of traditional Japanese artisans, reflecting true Japanese aesthetics.

Meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship rooted in Japanese tradition. Every Mazda is infused with refined quality and uniquely Japanese charm, especially in the interior, r—where carefully selected materials and stitching are designed with the precision of traditional Japanese artisans, reflecting true Japanese aesthetics. Human-Centricity

A human-first design approach that prioritizes ergonomics and intuitive usability. Everything from the driver’s position to the arrangement of interior features is designed around the human body. Even the seat structure is engineered to maintain the spine’s natural “S” curve and upright pelvis positioning—helping reduce fatigue and enhance comfort on every drive.

A human-first design approach that prioritizes ergonomics and intuitive usability. Everything from the driver’s position to the arrangement of interior features is designed around the human body. Even the seat structure is engineered to maintain the spine’s natural “S” curve and upright pelvis positioning—helping reduce fatigue and enhance comfort on every drive. Effortless Joyful Driving

Delivering a driving experience that’s fun, intuitive, and confidence-inspiring. Equipped with the advanced GVC Plus (G-Vectoring Control Plus) system for precise and balanced performance—especially around corners or in emergency maneuvers. i-Activsense safety technologies enhance driver awareness and help prevent unexpected incidents, while Mazda’s Skyactiv body structure is built to minimize injury in the event of an accident.

Delivering a driving experience that’s fun, intuitive, and confidence-inspiring. Equipped with the advanced GVC Plus (G-Vectoring Control Plus) system for precise and balanced performance—especially around corners or in emergency maneuvers. i-Activsense safety technologies enhance driver awareness and help prevent unexpected incidents, while Mazda’s Skyactiv body structure is built to minimize injury in the event of an accident. Ingenious Solution

Mazda’s advanced engineering and smart innovations, such as the SKYACTIV-G engine and SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic transmission, combine the best features of all transmission types. They deliver smooth gear shifts, responsive acceleration, and exceptional fuel efficiency across all speed ranges.

The New Mazda CX-30 Essential, the premium crossover SUV, is uniquely styled under the KODO Design – Soul of Motion philosophy, and embraces the “Less is More” concept, highlighting elegant simplicity. This design direction reaffirms Mazda’s commitment to elevating automotive craftsmanship to the next level.

At the heart of Mazda’s design philosophy is the belief that a car is a piece of art — “Car As Art” — meticulously crafted with attention to every detail to reflect natural movement and form. In addition to its refined aesthetics, the CX-30 Essential also prioritizes maximum safety for both driver and passengers.

It integrates Mazda’s SKYACTIV technologies and advanced i-Activsense safety features, delivering a harmonious balance of comfort, performance, and peace of mind on every drive.

The Mazda CX-30 is Mazda’s latest-generation crossover SUV, embodying the brand’s unique identity in every detail. Its excellence has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards. It was named Thailand Car of the Year 2020, and was the only Japanese brand to be shortlisted among the top three finalists for the World Car of the Year 2020.

The CX-30 also received the Golden Steering Wheel Award 2019 in the Compact SUV category from Germany, the Red Dot Award 2020 for Product Design, as well as the Design Trophy 2020 in both the SUV category and the “Champion of all Classes” category, also from Germany.

In addition, it has earned many more accolades from countries around the world. Since its debut in Thailand, the Mazda CX-30 has become one of the key models driving the brand’s competitive strength in the market to this day.

Mr. Thee Permpongpanth added that “The Mazda CX-30 was first launched in Thailand in March 2020, coinciding with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenging circumstances during its debut, the model quickly gained widespread popularity. To date, more than 25,000 units of the Mazda CX-30 have been delivered to Thai customers, and demand continues to grow.

Now, the launch of the New Mazda CX-30 Essential, as part of the ESSENTIAL COLLECTION, is set to further boost its popularity. This is the result of introducing a new variant, with carefully selected features and a revised price to deliver even greater value for money. The newly added entry-level model is now more accessible, starting at just 899,000 baht.

Mazda has developed and designed this new variant by selecting features that are essential for daily use, while offering a new price point that makes it easier for the target audience to own, and comes fully equipped with comprehensive standard features that cater to a wide range of everyday needs.

Mazda targets this model at those seeking a new-style SUV to enhance their lifestyle—ideal for young couples or small starting families looking for a versatile SUV that offers both affordability, safety, comfort, and outstanding driving performance.”

In addition, this model comes with GVC Plus, an advanced intelligent driving dynamics control system and part of the Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics technology. GVC Plus is an evolution of the original GVC system, designed to enhance precision and balance in driving performance—especially when cornering or during emergencies.

This results in a more seamless connection between driver and vehicle, delivering a truly unified driving experience. The New Mazda CX-30 Essential is available in three variants:

PRIME: The Best Value variant – A newly designed entry-level model made to be more attainable. It is fully equipped with standard features at a more accessible price of 899,000 Baht.

This variant perfectly combines all the distinctive DNA elements of Mazda’s new-generation vehicles with exceptional performance from the SKYACTIV-G 2.0-litre engine. Featuring a high compression ratio of 13.0:1, it delivers a maximum power output of 165 horsepower and maximum torque of 213 Nm.

The engine supports E85 fuel and achieves a fuel efficiency of up to 15.4 km/l.* It offers excellent acceleration and responsive performance. The vehicle is equipped with LED projector headlights with automatic high/low beam adjustment and on/off functions.

It also features the advanced GVC Plus, an electric parking brake with Auto Hold, and a range of lifestyle-enhancing functions such as an 8.8-inch widescreen color Center Display with Center Commander control knob, compatibility with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™*, a full-color Windshield Active Driving Display, Automatic front and rear windshield wipers, Immobilizer security system, 8-direction adjustable driver’s seat, 6-direction adjustable front passenger’s seat with cup holders on the backrest, 60:40 split-folding rear seatbacks, Rearview camera, 7 airbags: front, side, curtain, and driver’s knee and 16-inch alloy wheels.

ULTRA: Maximum comfort variant that delivers enhanced comfort at a more worthwhile price at 999,000 Baht

Equipped with features that perfectly align with every aspect of your lifestyle, this variant delivers a complete infotainment experience and seamless in-cabin comfort. The limitless connectivity is powered by the Mazda Connect system, compatible with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™*.

It also includes the Center Commander control knob, designed with Mazda’s human-centric philosophy at its core. The interior is crafted with attention to detail, featuring leather-trimmed seats and a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory for two positions.

Convenience is further enhanced with a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents, Smart Keyless Entry and Cruise Control. Completing the package are stylish 16-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, and four rear parking sensors—ensuring peace of mind for both driver and passengers throughout every drive.

*For Android version 10 and above, connection is available promptly.

SIGNATURE: The most well-equipped variant that is completed with the right style and functionality which priced at 1,099,000 Baht

Striking a perfect balance between premium sportiness and full functionality, this variant stands out with bold design elements such as 18-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, LED signature taillights, and exterior details like a black piano-finish grille and door pillar trim. Enjoy a more spirited drive with Sports Paddle Shift gear controls mounted on the steering wheel, while Mazda’s full suite of i-Activsense safety technologies ensures confidence on every road.

Key features include Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), High Beam Control (HBC), Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS) and Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) for steering and speed assistance in traffic. Further enhancing safety and convenience, the 360° View Monitor and rearview camera with dynamic guidelines assist in every maneuver.

Inside, the cabin is meticulously crafted with a hand-finished feel, featuring luxurious black leather seats and a premium 12-speaker Bose® surround sound system — delivering an immersive driving experience in every sense.

The New Mazda CX-30 Essential is equipped with a variety of advanced safety features under the i-Activsense technology, including:

The New Mazda CX-30 Essential is available in six exterior colours, including:

Soul Red Crystal

Machine Gray

Platinum Quartz

Polymetal Gray

Jet Black

Snowflake White Pearl

An additional charge applies for certain exterior colours: 17,000 Baht for Soul Red Crystal, 15,000 Baht for Machine Gray and 10,000 Baht for Snowflake White Pearl.

Mazda aims to make its vehicles a part that fulfills customers’ lifestyles—a trusted companion on every journey, creating long-term emotional connections with the brand. With that vision, the New Mazda CX-30 Essential is designed to be one of the best choices for customers seeking a versatile SUV that caters to diverse lifestyles and everyday needs.

It offers a complete package of features, delivering both driving enjoyment and elegant design. Most importantly, the model comes with a new, more accessible price point.

Customers are invited to visit Mazda showrooms nationwide to experience the vehicle in person and take advantage of special off, including a 2.49% interest rate¹ and Free 1-year Mazda Premium Insurance². And exclusively for Mazda Family customers, get a free fuel card worth 20,000 THB. For more details, please visit www.mazda.co.th.

