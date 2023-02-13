Connect with us

Automotive Business

Toyota Plans To Develop An Advanced EV By 2026
Advertisement

Automotive

Hyundai Introduces EV Subscriptions For Occasional Drivers

Automotive Business

Honda Reports Growth In Profit Despite Chip Shortages

Automotive Business

Toyota's Net Profit Falls Amid Record Sales With Rising Costs

News Automotive World News

Tesla Vindicated in 2021 Fiery Crash that Killed 2 in Texas

Automotive

Interior Of 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Revealed In Blue And Black

Automotive

Honda Recalls 114,000 Fits And HR-Vs For Problems With Their Backup Cameras

Automotive Business

BMW To Invest $870 Million In Mexico To Promote EVs

Automotive

Honda Issues “Do Not Drive” Advisory for 2001 to 2003 Models

Automotive

Tesla Model Y Long Range Delivery Estimate Has Been Revised To March-May 2023

Automotive

Lamborghini Aventador's Successor Could Look Like This

Automotive

Hyundai Creta Price Updated To Rs 10.84 Lakh

Automotive

AdventHealth Team Is Back At Trackhouse Racing. Ross Chastain

Automotive

The First GMC Hummer EV SUV Sold At Auction For $500,000

Automotive Business

Bentley Boosts Thailand's Luxury Car Market With Record Sales

Automotive Business

Toyota Crowned Best-Selling Automaker In 2022 For 3rd Straight Year

Automotive

Ford Recalls Nearly 383,000 SUVs Due To a Problem With The Backup Camera

Automotive

Toyota Names New CEO After Akio Toyoda Steps Down

Automotive

In Q4 2022, Tesla (TSLA) Beats Earnings But Misses Revenue

Automotive

BMW M3 CS 188mph Limited Edition Official Picture

Automotive

Toyota Plans To Develop An Advanced EV By 2026

Published

2 seconds ago

on

Toyota plans to develop an advanced EV by 2026

(CTN NEWS) – TOKYO – In an apparent effort to catch up with its foreign competitors, who had earlier placed bets on the potential of all-electric vehicles, Toyota Motor Corp.’s incoming president, Koji Sato, announced Monday that the company will begin developing next-generation electric vehicles in 2026.

According to Sato in an online press conference, the new EV would initially be built on the company’s premium Lexus brand, with plans to introduce all-electric versions of other vehicles.

:We’ve been getting ready to build battery-powered Lexus and Toyota vehicles,” added Sato. “The moment has come at last.”

Toyota, the company that created the Prius, the first mass-produced hybrid passenger car, has long been viewed as hesitant to move towards all-electric vehicles.

 

Toyota Motor Corp.’s incoming president Koji Sato (C) and other officials gather for photos after a press conference on Feb. 13, 2023, in Tokyo. (Kyodo)

 

According to the business, efforts to reduce carbon emissions should be made by each nation’s requirements.

It was noted that hybrid vehicles might be a better option in places with a lack of charging stations or a significant reliance on fossil fuels for energy generation.

Aiming to sell 3.5 million EVs by 2030, the Japanese carmaker has gradually increased its EV efforts in recent years in response to increasing environmental laws and developing newer competitors like Tesla Inc.

READ MORE: Toyota Crowned Best-Selling Automaker In 2022 For 3rd Straight Year

Undated photo shows Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda and Operating Officer Koji Sato test-riding Lexus’s first electric vehicle model, RZ in Japan. (Kyodo)

Even while Sato claimed Toyota still offers customers a variety of options, he underlined the business would take the production of all-electric vehicles more seriously.

According to Sato, there is a significant need for battery electric vehicles in the nations where the Lexus business operates. Although Lexus will spearhead our battery-electric vehicle initiative, this problem affects everyone.

Akio Toyoda, the current president, will step down and be replaced by Sato, who will take over as president starting on April 1. Toyota made the announcement last month.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Hyundai Introduces EV Subscriptions For Occasional Drivers

Honda Reports Growth In Profit Despite Chip Shortages

Toyota’s Net Profit Falls Amid Record Sales With Rising Costs
Related Topics:
Continue Reading