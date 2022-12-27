NIO Company Adjusts Its Fourth Quarter Delivery Outlook

(CTN News) – A pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, NIO (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) has updated its delivery outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022.

As a result of the outbreak of the Omicron Coronavirus variant in major cities in China in December 2022, the Company has been facing delivery and production problems.

Despite our teams’ efforts, we weren’t able to reach our full capacity, especially when delivery and registration procedures were disrupted.

As opposed than the previously released outlook of 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles, the Company now expects to deliver 38,500 to 39,500 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022.

We’re launching the EC7, a smart electric flagship coupe SUV, and the All-New ES8, an all-electric flagship SUV, from NIO Technology 2.0 (NT2.0) on December 24, 2022. In the EC7, elegance is interpreted to the extreme. The ES8’s unique layout with “four executive seats and one flexible third row” demonstrates its composed and generous style.

Further diversifying the competitive product offering, both products offer users beyond expectations in terms of design, performance, comfort, intelligence, safety, and sustainability.

We expect the EC7 and the All-New ES8 to start shipping in May and June, respectively.

What NIO Inc. does.

In the premium smart electric vehicle market, NIO Inc. is a pioneer. Since November 2014, NIO has been shaping a joyful lifestyle.

The goal of NIO is to build a community around smart electric vehicles so users can share joy and grow together. We design, develop, manufacture and sell premium smart electric vehicles, focusing on next-generation technologies like autonomous driving, digital technology, and electric powertrains.

A lot of what differentiates NIO is its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, like its battery swapping technology, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, or its proprietary autonomous driving technologies, ADaaS.

There’s the ES8, a six-seater smart electric SUV, a mid-size five-seater smart EV SUV, the ES7 (or the EL7), a five-seater smart electric SUV, the ES6, a five-seater all-round smart electric SUV, EC7, a five-seater smart electric flagship coupe SUV, ET7, a smart electric flagship sedan, and ET5, a mid-size luxury hybrid sedan from NIO.

Statement of Safe Harbor

In this press release, there are some forward-looking statements, which are protected by the 1995 Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements use words like “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and “likely to.”

NIO also contains forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in its announcements, circulars, or other publications on each of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”), in its press releases, other written materials, and in its oral statements.

NIO makes forward-looking statements about its beliefs, plans, and expectations. It’s risky to make forward-looking statements.

It’s ability to secure enough reservations and sales for the ES8, ES7 (or EL7), ES6, EC7, EC6, ET7, and ET5.

General economic and business conditions worldwide and in China; cost control; building the NIO brand; and general economic and business conditions.

Additional information can be found in NIO’s filings with the SEC and on the Singapore Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange websites.

Unless otherwise required by applicable law, the information in this press release is as of the date of this press release.

SEE ALSO:

Could Toyota Boss Be Right About Electric Cars?