The New Honda City Car Will Be Launched In India In March 2023

(CTN News) – In March 2023, there are expected to be a number of high-profile car launches

Honda City facelift for 2023

Before its official launch, the 2023 Honda City facelift has been spotted in a dealer yard. SV, V, VX, and ZX are expected to be offered as variants of the new City.

The 2023 Honda City will have a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine won’t be available. A 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain coupled with an automatic transmission will be offered on the City e:HEV.

Hyundai Verna, the latest generation

The next-generation Verna will be launched by Hyundai on March 21, 2023. A recent report indicates that deliveries are expected to begin around mid-April, after production has already begun.

Reservations for the new Verna began on February 13, 2023. EX, S, SX and SX (O) are the four variants of the vehicle.

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5L T-GDi 2023

A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will be available soon for the Hyundai Alcazar. You can reserve the SUV for Rs 25,000 as a token amount.

A 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch Honda City automatic transmission is available with the Alcazar 1.5 Turbo GDi. There is 158 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 253 torque at 1,500 to 3,500 rpm from the engine.

‘S5’ trim for Mahindra Classic mid-spec

Scorpio Classic was introduced following the Scorpio-N. The SUV came in S and S11 trims at launch. An S5 trim is now expected to be offered. In sum, the Scorpio Classic range includes seven models that can be configured as either 7-seaters or 9-seaters.

The RDE-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine will powers the 2023 Scorpio Classic. A 6-speed manual transmission is coupled with a 130 BHP, 300 Nm engine.

Lexus RX 5th generation

The fifth-generation Lexus RX SUV was on display at the Auto Expo 2023. Bookings began in April and deliveries will begin in May, the automaker announced.

In India, Lexus RX is available in two different variants – 350h and 500h F Sport. In the 500h F Sport, the 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 361 BHP and 460 Nm, while the 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid makes 247 BHP.

Innova Crysta from Toyota

Innova Hycross will replace the MPV for the 2023 model year.

Four variants of the Innova Crysta are available in 2023: ZX, VX, GX and G, all available with 7 or 8 seats. Orders for the updated model can be placed online or at local Honda City Toyota dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 50,000.

Innova Crysta 2023 is available with a 2.4-litre diesel engine, which comes with Eco and Power drive modes. An automatic transmission is mated to the engine.

