FSD Beta Software Safety Concerns Cause Tesla To Recall 362,758 Vehicles

(CTN News) – Federal safety regulators are FSD Beta calling for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software to be recalled because it could cause vehicles to act unsafely around intersections.

Several Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software or pending installation are being recalled.

According to the notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, the software affects 362,758 vehicles.

To fix the problem, Tesla will release a free software update over-the-air.

Autopilot is a driver assistance system that comes standard on Tesla vehicles.

The company’s CEO Elon Musk has promised for years that autonomous driving will one day be possible with a $15,000 additional purchase of “full self-driving,” or FSD. Self-driving Teslas are not available.

However, FSD still requires the driver to remain in control at all times, as it includes automated driving features. Among its features is Summon, an active navigation system that guides a car from an on-ramp to an off-ramp, including interchanges and lane changes.

Traffic lights and stop signs are also supposed to be recognized and handled by the system on city streets.

In the notice, it is stated that the FSD Beta system may cause vehicles to behave unsafely around intersections, including traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without stopping completely, or proceeding without due caution into an intersection during a steady yellow signal.

Additionally, the system may not respond adequately to changes in posted speed limits. In addition, it may not take into account the driver’s adjustment of the vehicle’s speed to exceed posted limits, according to the notice.

This issue was discovered during NHTSA’s engineering analysis and testing. In certain situations, NHTSA found Tesla’s Autosteer on City Streets feature posed a safety risk because it didn’t comply with traffic laws.

A Tesla recall was launched after discussions with NHTSA and as required by law.

According to the Defect Information Report, which includes a chronology of events leading up to the recall, NHTSA contacted Tesla on January 25 about Autopilot and FSD Beta.

NHTSA told Tesla at the time that it had identified concerns about four specific operational characteristics of FSD Beta.

During the next few days, Tesla met with NHTSA “numerous times” to talk about the agency’s concerns and Tesla’s over-the-air improvements.

The NHTSA will monitor the recall remedies for effectiveness. It’s to address a specific set of concerns identified by the agency.”

Tesla’s Autopilot and associated vehicle systems aren’t addressed in the recall, according to NHTSA’s EA22-002. The investigation is still dragging on.

FSD beta software – from its name and Musk’s promises to its rollout and safety concerns – has been controversial. Regulators are also looking into it.

Tesla disclosed in January that the DOJ asked for documents about its branded Full Self-Driving and Autopilot system.

