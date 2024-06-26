Ford Recalls the Nation’s Top-Selling Pickup Due to a Defect

(CTN News) – In light of the fact that an issue has been found in the transmissions of more than 550,000 Ford pickup trucks, the firm has made the decision to recall all of those cars.

There is a possibility that the vehicles will unexpectedly downshift to first gear as a result of this issue. This may take place independent of the speed at which the truck is driving. Because of the problem that has been detected, the recall is being issued to the affected individuals.

It has been asserted that Ford admitted that the downshifting system has the capability of increasing the probability of an accident taking place. Documents that were uploaded to the internet by the administrative agencies of the federal government this week provide evidence of this.

There is a possibility that the recall will have an effect on more than 552,000 pickup vehicles that are manufactured by Ford in the event that it is carried out. All pickup trucks that were manufactured in 2014 are covered in the scope of the recall that is being discussed here.

The F-Series pickup trucks produced by Ford are the most popular autos produced in the United States.

These pickup trucks are all manufactured by Ford.

This particular manufacturer, American Motor Company, is responsible for the production of these trucks.

The fundamental cause of the problem is a malfunction in a sensor that is responsible for determining the speed at which the transmission is working. This malfunctioning sensor is the primary cause of the problem. As a consequence of this error, signals are disrupted in their transmission to the powertrain control module of the vehicle, which is the origin of the issue. It is therefore impossible to find a solution to the problem.

As one of the consequences that could occur as a consequence of this, it is possible that this will result in a downward movement that was not anticipated. This is one of the outcomes that you could experience.

The records state that the problem had the potential to “cause the transmission to unexpectedly downshift into first gear, regardless of the vehicle speed.”

This was the potential outcome of the problem. The allegations that were made in the documents indicated that this was the case. On the off chance that you downshift into first gear too quickly, you run the risk of losing control of your vehicle. This occurs as a result of the fact that first gear is the gear that is used to start the vehicle.

Ford is planning to send out a notification through the mail in order to provide owners with information regarding how to bring their trucks to a Ford or Lincoln dealer for updates and maintenance.

The objective of this notification is to provide owners with information. This action is going to be carried out in order to provide owners with information, as it is planned. There will be no financial obligation of any kind associated with the providing of this service in any way, shape, or form.

It has been reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that owners of vehicles who have paid for repairs to be carried out at their own expense may be entitled for reimbursement to offset the costs associated with such repairs.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the owner may be eligible for compensation for the repairs that they have already paid for.

Ford issued a statement on Tuesday stating that it expects the availability of repairs to occur in the third quarter of this year. Tuesday was the date of publication of the statement.

According to the reports, Ford made the statement. According to a report published by The Associated Press, owners will have the option of using mobile service or pick-up and delivery at participating dealerships. They will be able to choose this option. Either of these two options is available to them.

SEE ALSO:

GM Reduces EV Forecasts For 2024 Due To Slow Sales