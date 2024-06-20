Compared To Its Rivals, Ferrari’s First Electric Car Costs More Than $500,000

(CTN News) – A source with knowledge of the circumstances informed Reuters that Ferrari’s inaugural electric vehicle will incur a minimum cost of $535,000.

The high-end automobile manufacturer is in the process of constructing a facility to manufacture the model. This plant has the potential to increase group productivity by as much as one-third.

Despite the fact that mass-market competitors have reduced the price of electrical vehicles in response to a decrease in demand, the Italian brand, which is renowned for its powerful petrol engines, has announced that it will introduce an electric car in the latter part of the next year.

The anticipated price is indicative of the company’s conviction that the vehicle is suitable for drivers who are exceedingly affluent. The average sale price of many premium electric vehicles that compete with Ferrari was approximately $376,000.

Despite the price of a Ferrari in the first quarter of this year.

Including accessories, it was significantly higher. Amenities and personal details, which typically contribute 15-20% to the price, are not included in the price.

Porsche’s electric Taycan is classified as a less exclusive market segment, with an initial price of approximately $107,500.

Ferrari did not respond to a request for comment on the cost of its first electric vehicle (EV) or the new facility that is scheduled to open on Friday in Maranello, the northern Italian town where the brand is headquartered.

The company’s decision to construct the factory, which is also referred to as an e-building, is a bold one, as the source, who requested anonymity, asserts that it will ultimately enable production capacity to increase to nearly 20,000. The previous year, the company delivered fewer than 14,000 cars.

The brand’s exclusivity is the foundation of both its cachet and the exorbitant prices it charges, making each increase in production a risk.

On the other hand, Ferrari has demonstrated its ability to achieve success by diversifying from its conventional two-seat sports cars and grand tourers with the 2022 introduction of its Purosangue SUV.

Fabio Caldato, a portfolio manager at AcomeA SGR, the entity that holds Ferrari shares, has stated that there is growing market demand for Ferraris. The company is capable of satisfying a portion of this demand without compromising the brand’s exclusivity.

Ferrari models may have waiting lists exceeding two years.

It appears that this is not decreasing in length. “Even being on the waiting list is a status symbol in and of itself,” according to Caldato. Furthermore, he mentioned that the number of potential affluent purchasers in developing nations, such as the Middle East and India, has also increased.

The second electric vehicle variant

Ferrari will have access to an additional vehicle assembly line at the new Maranello plant. In addition to petrol and hybrid vehicles, the production of the new electric vehicle and components for hybrid and electric vehicles will be undertaken.

The source indicates that it will be fully operational within three to four months.

Additionally, the informant disclosed that efforts are currently being made to create a second electric vehicle model. In addition, they observed that the process was still in its infancy and that the company may not wish to initially increase the overall output to 20,000 vehicles per year.

In April, Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, informed shareholders that the company’s “state-of-the-art plant will ensure us of technical capacity and flexibility that exceed our requirements for years to come.”

Ferrari would adhere to its strategy of continuing to manufacture any model within a specified range, regardless of its success, as per the source. This implied that any increase in production would be accompanied by an increase in the number of models.

Lamborghini, its competitor, intends to introduce its inaugural electric vehicle in 2028. Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of the organisation, stated to Reuters that the significance of possessing the appropriate product was greater than its novelty.

Andrea Balloni, an analyst at Mediobanca, anticipated that Ferrari’s prospective electric vehicle would be costly in order to conserve margins. This would counteract the increased quantity of elements obtained from external suppliers and the advancement of new entirely electric technology.

Balloni predicted that the new electric vehicle would be a niche product that accounts for scarcely more than ten percent of yearly sales, with the majority of Ferrari customers still favouring gasoline-powered cars.

