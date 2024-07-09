Car Dealers in Northern Thailand Struggling to Stay Afloat

As Thai consumers are having to deal with lower incomes and more debt, it’s having an effect on the whole economy and causing businesses in all areas to change in order to stay open. Especially for used car dealers in northern Thailand.

Electric cars from China and gasoline cars are in a fierce price war. On top of that, the economy is having a hard time, there are a lot of repossessions, and lenders are being stricter on loans. This makes it hard for car sellers to stay in business.

Many car dealers in northern Thailand have shut down, and the ones that are still open are working hard to stay in business, even if it means selling cars for less than they’re worth.

Due to the economic slowdown and price wars between new electric cars from China and gasoline cars, a number of used car lots in Chiang Mai province in northern Thailand have had to either close down or cut back on their stock.

Teerapat Phisut, who owns a used car lot in Chiang Mai, told the Thai news network about his problems. “This is the worst time to sell a car I’ve seen in 25 years.”

Car Prices in Northern Thailand Plummeting

The price of cars keeps going down, and they keep going down even after we buy them at a low price. It’s been stress-filled since the start of the year. Banks are carefully checking out new customers, and not many people are buying used cars these days.

I have worked in the car business for 25 years and this is the worst I have ever seen it. I’ve had to sell cars for less than they’re worth, which has cost me hundreds of thousands of baht.

I’ve also started offering deals like no down payments, guarantees that last for two years, and emergency help 24 hours a day. For people with good credit, I’ve even made deals where they can get cash back to pay their bills.

Now, a lot of salespeople at car lots in northern Thailand live-stream their talks and offer a lot of deals, discounts, and services after the sale to get people to buy.

Even with all of these efforts, the market for used cars in northern Thailand is still slow.

Chairman of the Chiang Mai Used Car Dealers Association, Mr. Boonthanom Phisut, said that the current state of the economy and the car business have caused a rise in repossessed vehicles, which has made funding more difficult.

He said that only one to two out of ten customers pass the credit checks, and the fact that used car prices change all the time makes it even harder to sell cars.

Household Debt at World Record Highs

Krungsri Bank says that Thai household debt rose to 91.3% of GDP in 2024. This was due to more consumer loans and more home loans. While, the number of non-performing loans (NPLs) for things like car loans, consumer loans, and home purchases kept going up a lot.

The debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) for Thailand is 22.3%, which is much higher than the average for major countries of 9.8%. This makes Thailand one of the countries with the highest levels of household debt to GDP in the world.

This is especially scary because most family debt comes from loans like personal loans and credit card debt that don’t directly make people more money.

According to Krungsri Research, the amount of household debt will slowly go down after the government and the BOT take action in 2024.

But the debt load is likely to stay high because there aren’t any complete steps to deal with the root cause of high debt, which is mostly not enough income.