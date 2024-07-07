BYD Car Buyers in Thailand Outraged Over Huge Dealer Discounts

Thailand’s consumer protection agency has received about 70 complaints since initiating a probe into aggressive discounting by BYD dealers, which has left some buyers feeling they overpaid for their Chinese electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told BYD Chief Executive Wang Chuanfu, who was in Thailand to mark the opening of its first factory in Rayong Thailand this week and paid a courtesy call to the premier on Friday to better manage customer expectations about pricing and ensure local buyers were protected.

Wang gave assurances that future pricing would be appropriate and affected customers would receive support, according to a government spokesman.

BYD officials in Thailand and its sole distributor, Rever Automotive, which has a network of over 100 dealerships, did not immediately respond to Reuters emails seeking comment.

The government initiated its investigation into BYD’s dealers after a complaint alleged a sales representative had asserted the customer’s car price would rise after a discounting campaign ended, but the dealership cut prices further.

Huge BYD Discounts in Thailand

On social media, some BYD owners in Thailand vented that the deep discounting by the world’s largest EV manufacturer had left them feeling short-changed.

“Nothing hurts more than this,” said one owner on Facebook, explaining that a BYD Atto 3 car he had bought for 1.19 million baht was now selling for 959,000 baht.

Another aggrieved owner posted a video of himself scribbling disparaging remarks about BYD with a thick blue marker on the hood of his EV, including: “I am never buying this car brand again” he told Reuters.

Rever’s website showed on Friday that some models are currently being discounted by as much as 340,000 baht ($9,300).

Passakorn Thapmongkol, a senior official at Thailand’s Consumer Protection Board, told Reuters that the agency had met with Rever officials and asked for documents related to the discounting scheme.

“More customers are gradually coming in to file complaints,” he added.

Thailand is BYD’s largest market outside China and key to its plans to expand globally, particularly in the wake of the 17.4% tariffs the EU imposed on the automaker.

According to research firm Counterpoint, the Chinese automaker commanded a 46% share of Thailand’s EV segment in the first quarter and is the third-largest player in passenger cars.

BYD Acquires 20% Stake in Rever

Meanwhile, BYD announced on Saturday that it will acquire a 20% stake in its local distributor, Rever Automotive, in Thailand, its largest market outside of China, where it is the EV market leader.

This week, the Chinese automaker opened its first factory in Rayong, Thailand. The $490-million plant will have an annual manufacturing capacity of 150,000 vehicles and employ 10,000 workers.

Rever Automotive, which has over 100 showrooms in Thailand, launched sales of BYD vehicles in 2022, and BYD soon became the country’s top-selling EV brand.

According to the research firm Counterpoint, in the first quarter of 2024, BYD commanded a 46% share of Thailand’s EV market and is now the third-largest player in passenger cars overall.

Source: Reuters, Bangkok Post

