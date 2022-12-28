2023 Corvette Z06 Engine Dies After 52 Miles

(CTN News) – The C8 Corvette Z06’s engine is one of the things that makes it so special. The naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 produces 670 horsepower (679 PS / 500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, but it appears there may already be problems with it.

An owner of a Corvette Z06 named Marco Garcia made a video detailing his less-than-ideal experience when his vehicle’s engine failed while driving home from a Chevrolet dealership.

A problem arose during the car delivery process and culminated during the drive home, he explains in the video.

Due to Garcia’s lack of company, the salesman offered to drive his C8 Stingray back to Garcia’s construction yard while Garcia picked up his new Corvette Z06 from the dealership.

Garcia dropped his employee off at the dealership after dropping him off in the Z06.

On the way to the construction yard, the engine began making a rattling noise, which continued even on the way back to the dealership with the salesman.

As Garcia was driving home from the dealership, the car lost power, forcing him to pull over.

As if that weren’t bad enough, OnStar wanted him to pay for the tow back to the dealership even though the car was brand new.

The dealer wouldn’t let him drop the car off because they were closed. Therefore, he had to get it towed to his construction yard, and then to the dealership the next day.

As soon as they dropped the car off at the construction yard, they tried to start it up again to see what the problem was. Immediately, the car started rattling and began spewing smoke out of the quad-tip exhaust.

The Corvette Z06 traveled only 52 miles (84 km) before its engine failed, which is just barely a tenth of the 500-mile (805 km) break-in period.

We wouldn’t rule it out entirely, but it is worth noting that the engine’s redline is automatically limited during the break-in period to prevent exactly that happening.

The video shows this restriction on the dashboard, in which the redline begins at 6,500 RPM rather than 8,600.

Garcia mentions in the video that he paid more than $180,000 for the car, which is $50,000 over sticker and $75,000 over a Corvette Z06’s base MSRP.

It would be impossible to buy a Corvette Z06 and have the engine fail the day after delivery after paying all that money. Even so, it raises questions as to whether this is an isolated incident or a sign of future issues.

Therefore, GM should take note of the long-term and start working on a solution if it’s the latter.

