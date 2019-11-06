Thailand Passes Chairmanship Gavel to Vietnam at ASEAN Summit

Connect with us

Published

1 min ago

on

The 35th ASEAN Summit has successfully concluded, with the ASEAN member states and their partners agreeing to enhance cooperation in different areas. During a Handover Ceremony of the ASEAN Chairmanship, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, passed the ceremonial gavel to his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

As the ASEAN Chairmanship this year,  Prime Minster Prayut expressed his gratitude to all delegates at the summit. He thanked them for their support and cooperation, which resulted in many satisfactory outcomes.

The people of ASEAN have a better quality of life amid the challenges facing the region. ASEAN has promoted trust and cooperation to facilitate trade and to support the 16-country Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). In addition, the bloc has set up a network to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The Prime Minister voiced his confidence that Vietnam, as next years ASEAN Chairmanship. Saying he will continue efforts to move forward and ensure regional stability. By incorporating continuity, complementary and creativity in all areas.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister praised Thailand for successfully hosting the 35th ASEAN Summit.

He said Vietnam will continue to support Thailand’s initiatives to promote “Partnership for Sustainability” and enhance cultural ties while preserving cultural identity of each member state.

Vietnam has chosen “Cohesive and Responsive” as next year’s theme for ASEAN. The theme will focus on bringing into play the bloc’s internal strengths through solidarity and connectivity.

