Government Gives Two Day Holiday for 35th ASEAN Summit

The Cabinet declared Nov 4-5 special holidays in Bangkok and Nonthaburi as Thailand hosts the 35th ASEAN Summit. The two-day special holiday was proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to reduce traffic congestion.

Government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Tuesday the cabinet had endorsed a Foreign Ministry proposal. Nov 4 and 5 will be an extra holidays for state offices in the capital and Nonthaburi.

Muang Thong Thani will host the summit of Southeast Asian Nation leaders and other related meetings.

The two-day holiday, which gives government workers a four-day weekend. It also would ease traffic congestion and make it easier for Asean leaders and other participants to move to and from the venue.

The decision applies only to government offices. The cabinet also left it to state enterprises, banks, private businesses to make their own decisions.

Thailand is the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year. The summit of 10 Asean leaders and related meetings with seven counterparts will be held from Nov 2-4. About 3,000 officials and journalists are expected in Bangkok for the sessions.