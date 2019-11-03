China to Cooperate with ASEAN Nations on South China Sea

China has confirmed its willingness to work with ASEAN to ensure stability in the South China Sea, despite growing concern among countries of the region.

The South China Sea dispute was again raised in discussions at the ASEAN Summit today, as China continues to exercise a claim to the disputed waters despite many previous official talks.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha, in his capacity as ASEAN Chair, also remarked on the issue during the opening ceremony, suggesting that the bloc should remain committed to negotiating a Code of Conduct, or COC, in the South China Sea, creating an environment conducive to peace and stability for the long term.

Being pressured by many sides, Chinese Premiere Li Keqiang confirmed at the Summit the country’s readiness to work with ASEAN to ensure long term peace and stability in the South China Sea, while citing progress on a long-awaited South China Sea code of conduct, due for completion within three years.