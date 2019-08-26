BANGKOK – The Minister of Public Health is promoting traditional Chinese medicine as an alternative treatment in Thailand. With the opening of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies Center in Thailand, to strengthen the field of traditional Chinese medicine in Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, presided over the opening of the 12th Conference on ASEAN Traditional Chinese Medicine at the Millennium Hilton Bangkok hotel.

The Minister said the Ministry of Public Health has been supporting and promoting traditional Chinese medicine along with modern Western medicine. As alternatives available to the general public, according to the Ministry’s announcement of a formal medical practice permit for Chinese medicine. Making Thailand the first country outside China to legally recognize traditional Chinese medicine practitioners.

He said many organizations have been providing traditional Chinese medicine training. And there are now some 1,200 holders of traditional Chinese medicine practitioner’s permits. The Ministry of Public Health will be working to advance research and development to strengthen the role of Chinese medicine in Thailand.

The Ministry of Public Health has also facilitated the opening of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies International Cooperation Center in Thailand, the first of its kind in ASEAN.