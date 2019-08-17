American Musician Ron Cole Injured in Cooking Gas Explosion in Bangkok

BANGKOK – American musician Ron Cole and a woman were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at his apartment in Bangkok on Friday.

The incident occurred on the third floor of a six-storey building around 1pm, said Pol Capt Sahatchai Montra.

Police and rescue workers found the door of the room was broken, with broken window glass and belongings scattered about. A 15kg cooking gas cylinder inside the room was in perfect condition.

Ronald Paul Cole 59, an American musician sustained injuries and developed chest pain and was rushed to Hospital.

Ms. Waraporn Sinsuphan, who lived in an opposite the apartment, required 11 stitches after her back was cut by broken glass. She too was treated at Hospital.

Ms Waraporn told police that she was sweeping the floor in front of her home when she heard a loud bang.

Suddenly, pieces of broken glass struck her back. Relatives immediately rushed her to the hospital.

The owner of the apartment, told the Bangkok Post that Mr Cole, had rented the room for over 10 years.

A police investigation found that Cole had forgotten to close the cooking gas valve when he went out earlier.

When he returned to his room and was using the stove to cook, the cooking gas exploded, said police.