Accused British Child Molester Arrested in Pattaya

PATTAYA – A British expat wanted in the UK over child sex crimes has been arrested in Pattaya, where he was living with a young woman and her daughters.

Norman Lunt, 80, who alleged raped and sexually abused two girls, was tracked down in the coastal resort of Pattaya.

He was living with a Thai woman and her children from a previous marriage. Police caught up with him yesterday morning, raiding his home in Pattaya.

He showed the police his personal computer and admitted to them that it contained child pornography, Thairath reported.

Lunt, is accused of abusing two girls for around five years when they were aged between 11 and 16.

He left for Thailand after the abuse was reported to police.

Lunt is facing 11 counts of molestation and serious molestation, and five counts of rape against the two girls.

Director-general Paisith Wongmuang said special investigators arrested Lunt after a request from the UK’s National Crime Agency.

A warrant for his arrest was obtained by Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation on July 23rd last but it wasn’t until Tuesday that Thai police were in a position to execute it.

Lunt is now being held in custody until his extradition to the United Kingdom.

Source: Tharath