81 Year-Old Thai Monk Arrested for Rape of Teenage Girl

BANGKOK – Police in eastern Thailand have arrested an 81-year-old Thai monk in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl 18 years ago.

La Wanpirun, 81, was taken into custody at Wat Khok Hua Khao in Phanom Sarakham district of Chachoensao Province on Saturday and immediately defrocked.

He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court from 2001.

Pol Col Arun Warichasrisukanya, said Wanpirun allegedly persuaded the girl to drink two glasses of beer and she became intoxicated, after which he raped her.

The following day, the girl awoke with vaginal pain. The Thai monk hugged her and told her he would take responsibility if she got pregnant, said the CSD officer.

Two days later, he took the girl to Sattahip in Chon Buri.

The girl’s mother later learned from her daughter that she had been raped, and a medical checkup confirmed it.

The mother filed a complaint with Sattahip police against the monk, who had already fled the area.

Police later tracked down the accused and found he had taken refuge at Wat Khok Hua Khao in Chachoengsao.

He claimed he was not aware he was wanted on the arrest warrant. The statute of limitations for the charges was due to expire in the next two years.

The arrest of Mr La was the second this month involving a monk for a sexual assault committed long ago.

On July 18 a 33-year-old monk was arrested in Suphan Buri for allegedly raping a young woman after they left a pub together 16 years ago.

Source: Bangkok Post