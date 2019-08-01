26 Year-Old Woman Busted in Bangkok with 83 Kilos of Crystal Meth

BANGKOK – A 26 year-old woman has been arrested and a huge cache of drugs seized at a house in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district.

Narcotics suppression police discovered more than 2 million speed pills, 83 kilo’s of crystal meth and 25kg of ketamine, at the home.

Pol Gen Chalermkiart Srivorakhan, deputy national police chief, told a news conference that the woman was identified as 26 year-old Supalak Iemthawee.

She was detained shortly after leaving a plastic bag containing 2kg of crystal meth behind a bush in the grounds of the housing estate around 4am on Wednesday.

Supalak confessed to having rented two houses in the housing estate – one she stayed in and the other for storing illicit drugs.

She had dropped the bag of crystal meth near the house where she stayed so a customer could come to pick it up.

News Conference at the Metropolitan Police Bureau

Police took her to the second house, where they seized over 2 million speed pills, 83kg of crystal meth and 25kg of ketamine, Pol Gen Chalermkiart said.

The woman implicated her boyfriend, named only as Bang, in the drug trade.

She said he persuaded her to help him in March this year and was paid 20,000 baht a month.

Police planned to arrest Mr Bang the Bangkok Post reported.

Ms Supalak was charged with having illicit drugs in her possession with intent to sell, and was being held in custody at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Bomb Threat in Bangkok

Meanwhile, Police in Bangkok temporarily closed the inbound section of Rama I Road outside their headquarters on Thursday after a security camera captured a man dropping a suspicious object at the fence.

Traffic police radio reported the closure of the section of Rama I Road near the Royal Thai Police head office to check a suspicious object at around 5.30pm.

Bomb disposal officers were called into the area to handle the situation as the roadblock caused traffic congestion on other roads, it said.

Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy police spokesman, said after the the suspicious package was destroyed, police found bearings and circuitry inside.

Krissana said the package was likely planted just to cause chaos.