Young Mother Kills Her Own Baby in a Fit of Rage in Southeastern Thailand

PRACHINBURI – A young mother was arrested by police in southeaster Thailand Teusday on charges of assault causing death to her baby boy, domestic violence and drug abuse after she beat her own child to death.

The 19-year old accused admitted to the district police in Kabin Buri that she hit the head of her two-year old boy with her bare hand after he cried endlessly. However, the baby grabbed her hair, driving her into rage and she hit him twice on the head until he stopped crying.

She then went out to work and left the baby with her boyfriend. Hours afterward, she received a call from her boyfriend who said the baby was dead of suffocation because something got stuck in his throat.

However an autopsy report from the hospital showed that the baby died of blood clot in the brain, apparently, resulting from his head being strongly struck.

Police detained the young mother as well as her boyfriend who was also charged with drug abuse after urine test showed positive result of drug use.

Meanwhile, Hua Hin district police in Prachuap Khiri Khan are now hunting for culprits who dumped four human fetuses in garbage bin near convenience store on Tuesday.

The fetuses, wrapped and put inside garbage bags, were found by a garbage collector of Hua Hin Municipality who collected the waste at a 7-Eleven convenience store at Ruamsook housing estate.

Hua Hin police superintendent Pol Col Sittichai Srisopacharoenrat said that police detectives had been sent to the scene to look for evidence and track the routes used by the culprits.

Initial investigation showed the culprits might come with a car as the garbage bag was rather big.

He said Hua Hin police were cooperating with the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial police to jointly track down those dispose the fetuses, which were suspected to come from illegal abortion clinic.

Source: Thai PBS

