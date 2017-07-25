Posted by Editor

Young Boy in Ayutthaya Hailed Hero After Saving 5 Year- Old from Savage Dog Attack

AYUTTHAYA – A Ten-year-old boy has become a young hero after he chased away a vicious dog that attacked his 5-year-old neighbour, who sustained severe injuries from a dog attack, and carried him to safety.

The incident happened on July 20 at about 6.30pm when 10 year-old Noppachai Rungruang and Sirin Nual-anong, 5, were walking home from a playground near their houses in Ayutthaya’s Tha Rua district.

All of a sudden, a mixed-breed dog named “Choke” ran at them and attacked young Sirin, biting him on the face and head.

Reacting promptly to the sudden attack, Noppachai used a golf stick that Sirin brought from his home, to beat at the savage dog to stop it from biting the fallen boy.

“At first I carried him on the back but the dog continued to bite him. So I laid him down and used the stick to beat and expel it until it ran away,” Noppachai, a Prathom Suksa 5 pupil at Tha Rua Prachanukul Municipal School, recalled the incident.

“At that moment, I thought if I ran away to call for help, Nong Poom (Sirin’s nickname), would be left alone and he might be bitten to death. I then decided to stay with him to expel the dog,” Noppachai told Thai PBS.

Noppachai then carried Sirin, who was bleeding severely, to the boy’s house, about 100 metres away from the attack scene.

Sirin was rushed to Tha Rua hospital. He suffered serious wounds on his face and head that required up to 39 stitches. One bite was close to his right eye but fortunately the eye was not injured. The boy is still admitted at Tha Rua hospital.

Noppachai said he visited Sirin at the hospital almost everyday.

“I told him to get well soon so that we can play football again,” said Noppachai, who dreamed of becoming a national football player.

Dr Pakkapol Kanjanavithayakul said the boy has to remain at hospital for the next few days to monitor his health and prevent infection of the wounds, particularly the wound close to his eye which is deep.

Tha Rua Prachanukul Municipal School today (July 25) held a ceremony to honour Noppachai for his heroic act.

The boy was given a certificate, an honorary pin, and a 3,000-baht scholarship to honour his good deeds.

Tha Rua district chief Withit Pinnikorn said he was impressed by Noppachai’s courage and his willing to help others who are in danger. The district office would also give a certificate and a scholarship to Noppachai.

“The boy is our hero. He deserves recognition,” Mr Withit said.

Chotika Jantawan, a teacher a Tha Rau Prachanukul Municipal School, said Noppachai is a good boy and is kind to everyone and always help others.

Regarding the case, Mr Withit said he would chair a meeting between Sirin’s parents and the dog’s owner on July 26 to settle the compensation. The dog owner had promised to take full responsibility for the incident. He also repaired his fence to prevent the dog from running out.

Source: Thai PBS

