Posted by Editor

World’s Most Powerful Passports: How Does Yours Compare?

–

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans now hold the most powerful passport in the world, with visa-free access to 159 countries – more than any other nation in 2017, according to a new Passport Index.

“For the first time ever, an Asian country has the most powerful passport in the world,” said Philippe May, managing director of Arton Capital’s Singapore office which developed the index.

After Singapore comes Germany, with visa-free mobility to 158 countries, followed by Sweden and South Korea, which tie for third place with access to 157 countries.

Overall, the index is dominated by European countries.

Meanwhile, authors note the declining power of the US passport, which lost visa-free entry to countries like Turkey and the Central African Republic.

The US is ranked 6th on the list, alongside Canada, Malaysia, and Ireland.

Thailand comes in at number 54, with visa-free access to 72 countries.

On the other end of the scale, Afghanistan is ranked 93rd, which makes it the world’s least powerful passport with visa-free mobility to only 22 countries.

For the index, authors looked at the passports of 193 UN member countries and six territories, including Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican.

For the purposes of the report, visa-free travel also includes visas issued on arrival.

Another passport ranking by Henley & Partners published earlier this year named Germany the most powerful world pass.

NEW TOP 10 PASSPORT POWER RANKING:

Singapore: visa-free access to 159 countries Germany: visa-free access to 158 countries Sweden, South Korea: visa-free access to 157 countries Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Japan, United Kingdom: visa-free access to 156 countries Luxemburg, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal: visa-free access to 155 countries Malaysia, Ireland, Canada, United States of America: visa-free access to 154 countries Australia, Greece, New Zealand: visa-free access to 153 countries Malta, Czech Republic, Iceland: visa-free access to 152 countries Hungary: visa-free access to 150 countries Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia: visa-free access to 149 countries

Arton Capital’s Passport Index is the world’s most popular online interactive tool, which collects, displays and ranks the passports of the world.

It is the only real time global ranking of the world’s passports, updated as frequently as new visa waivers and changes are announced. – Check your Passport Here

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments