Workers Rescued from Burning Warehouse Chiang Rai’s Muang District

CHIANG RAI – Firefighters from the Muang Chiang Rai Municipality rescued two workers trapped inside a burning warehouse building in Chiang Rai’s Muang district early Thursday.

Five fire engines from Muang Chiang Rai Municipality went to the scene of the fire, two workers who were trapped inside the burning warehouse were rescued with a fireman’s ladder.

Fire investigators said the fire started at approximately 4.30am at the warehouse storing automobile painting equipment, in Tambon Rimkok’s in Ban Santal Luang.

Fire fighters extinguished the blaze after 40 minutes, which caused extensive damaged to the building, its contents and a pickup parked in the back.

Neighbors said they awoke to see smoke billowing out of the building so they alerted the authorities.

Fire Investigator and local police said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

