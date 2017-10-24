Posted by Editor

Woman Killed in Tragic Chainsaw Accident in Bandu Chiang Rai

–

CHIANG RAI – A tragic accident has happened in Bandu Chiang Rai after a couple using a chainsaw to prune a tree outside their house went tragically bad.

When police arrived to the couples home around 10am Tuesday they found the body of Mrs. Pitchasant Saengsrichan lying dead with a severe injury to her throat with Mr. Noppadon Saengsrichan, 55, was seated beside her sobbing.

Police investigators said the couple had been cutting branches off a mango tree together in front of their house, using a small chainsaw. After the tree had been trimmed, Mr Noppadon had been cutting the larger branches into smaller pieces for easy disposal, while his wife held them firm.

While cutting one branch, Pitchasant’s blouse had become entangled in the revolving saw chain, immediately pulling her down onto it.

The right side of her throat fell across the blade, causing a severe laceration. Her shocked husband had immediately taken her to a pavilion in front of their house and used a cloth to try and stem the bleeding.

He called an ambulance, but his wife died before the medics arrived.

Neighbours told police the couple lived happily together. They never quarreled.

The woman’s body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination. Police were waiting for the report before deciding whether to file charges against the husband.

By Chinpat Chaimon

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments