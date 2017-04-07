Posted by Editor

Woman Bites Cab Drivers Penis after Rape Attempt in Bangkok Taxi

BANGKOK – Authorities in Bangkok have arrested a taxi driver who rape a Burmese woman passenger who instead bit him hard on the penis and escaped.

Metropolitan police chief Pol Lt-General Sanit Mahathavorn said Khonmsan Tothim, 34, the cabbie, was apprehended at a rented house in Kanchanaburi on Wednesday evening, after four days on the run.

His arrest came after the young Burmese woman filed a complaint with police in Bangkok that she had been sexually assaulted inside the taxi by Khonmsan.

She told authorities that she fought Khonmsan off inside the cab and told him she wasmenstruating, Khonmsan then demanded she perform oral sex. When he forced himself in front of the young woman’s face, she took the opportunity to bite his penis instead, and escape from the cab.

She was then assisted by a passing taxi driver, who took her to file the complaint with authorities.

The cabbie admitted to police that when the woman told him she was menstruating he demanded oral sex instead. But she bit him and escaped from his taxi.

Police said Khonmsan tried to denied the rape charge, because he said the victim bit him and ran off.

Police took him to the Criminal Court, where they sought approval to further detain him.

Khomsan also faces another arrest warrant issued by the Rayong Court in November 2015 on allegations of sexual harassment of a youth less than 15 years old, confining the youth, assault and theft.

