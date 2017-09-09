Posted by Editor

Woman Arrested in Chiang Rai’s Phan District with 190,000 Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai police arrested a woman in Chiang Rai’s Phan district on Saturday morning after 190,000 methamphetamine pills were found in her car.

Natchanon Pongsiriwat, 30, from Ubon Ratchathani was arrested after her car was stopped at a checkpoint on the Chiang Rai-Phayao road at 6am.

Police said they checked the boot of the car and found the drug hidden in a bag.

Ms. Natchanon told them she was hired to take the drugs from a hotel in Chiang Rai’s Muang district to a recipient in Bangkok

