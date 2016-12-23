Friday, December 23rd, 2016 | Posted by

Winter Chill Prompts Health Warnings in Chiang Rai Province

Villagers in Phan Chiang Rai have resorted to burning fires as temperatures drop to as low as 6 degrees.

CHIANG RAI – The Provincial Public Health Office has expedited aid and released health warnings on a forecast of falling temperatures next week in Chiang Rai.

They have advised the public to eat healthy and get plenty of sleep as the number of flu cases in Chiang Rai have tripled compared to the same period last year. Risk groups include children and the elderly.

Teachers at Sirimart Thevi St. Mary’s School in Phan district of Chiang Rai province led their students in morning exercises to keep them warm and focused in class. Temperatures in Phan district have fallen to between 6 and 15 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has reported that temperatures in upper Thailand will fall by 1-3 degrees Celsius from today to December 25th and will decline by another 2-4 degrees from December 26th – 28th.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

