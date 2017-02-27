Posted by Editor

Winners of the 89th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES – The 89th Academy Awards show took a shocking turn on Sunday night when presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced the winner for best picture.

Beatty said the best picture was Hollywood musical film “La La Land” when it fact it was the coming-of-age story “Moonlight.”

After the mix-up was corrected, the actor stepped in and explained how it happened.

“I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, “La La Land.” That’s why I took such a long look at Faye … I wasn’t trying to be funny. This is Moonlight the best picture,” he clarified.

Aside from that moment, there were many firsts at the 2017 Oscars. Not only did Emma Stone and Viola Davis nab their first Oscars, “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle also scored his first, becoming the youngest winner of the Oscar for best director. His film went on to win six awards.

Oscar-nominated singer Justin Timberlake kicked off the show, performing “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” which he wrote for the animated film, “Trolls.” He high-fived Oscar winners Halle Berry and Denzel Washington while closing his performance with a rendition of Bill Withers‘ 1977 classic, “Lovely Day.”

Timberlake then threw the mic — literally — to host Jimmy Kimmel, whose opening monologue, which had the audience laughing, included a serious note.

“The country is divided right now,” he said. “If everyone of you took a minute to reach out to one person you disagree with and have a positive conversation … as Americans … we could make America great again.”

Best picture: “Moonlight”

Actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Actress: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Directing: “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

Foreign language film: “The Salesman,” Iran

Adapted screenplay: “Moonlight,” screenplay by Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Original screenplay: “Manchester by the Sea,” written by Kenneth Lonergan

Animated feature film: “Zootopia”

Production design: “La La Land”

Cinematography: “La La Land,” Linus Sandgren

Sound mixing: “Hacksaw Ridge”

Sound editing: “Arrival”

Original score: “La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

Original song: “City of Stars” from “La La Land,” music by Justin Hurwitz, lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Costume Design: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Documentary feature: “O.J.: Made in America”

Documentary (short subject): “The White Helmets”

Film editing: “Hacksaw Ridge”

Makeup and hair-styling: “Suicide Squad”

Animated short film: “Piper”

Live action short film: “Sing”

Visual effects: “The Jungle Book”

