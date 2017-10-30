Posted by Editor

Widespread Flooding Remains in 17 Thailand Provinces, Affecting 290,938 People

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department has reported that widespread flooding remains in 17 provinces, affecting a total of 290,938 people and having caused the deaths of 10 people, according to its latest data.

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department Director-general Chayapol Thitisak said the flooding from overflowing rivers, storms and the discharge from Chao Phraya River from Oct 10-29 caused problems in 23 provinces.

The good news is the water has receded in six of them.

The remaining 17 affected provinces are Sukhothai, Pichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Chai Nat, Pathum Thani, Suphan Buri, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et and Ubon Ratchathani.

The overflowing rivers are the Yom, Nan, Chao Phraya, Tha Chin, Chi and Mun.

A total of 59 districts remain flooded, with 398 tambons and 110,405 households inundated.

Mr Chayapol said there have been 10 flood-related deaths. The department was working with other agencies to help flood victims and drain water from the affected areas.

Meanwhile, The Prime Minister visited flooded areas in Ang Thong province, followed up on relief operations and met with flood victims.

Accompanied by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, the premier visited Ang Thong province to observe urgent relief operations and the current flood situation in the low-lying central province.

They visited Wiset Chai Chan Tantiwittayaphum School in Wiset Chai Chan district by helicopter before traveling on land to Bang Jak community to get the latest briefing from the provincial governor and deliver relief bags to the flood victims.

They proceeded to the conference hall of Pongpeng community in Pa Mok district to follow up on the flood situation and meet with local villagers.

A total of 2,595 households in 92 villages in five districts of Ang Thong are being currently affected by flooding, which has damaged 6,017 rai of farmland.

Source: Bangkok Post, NNT

