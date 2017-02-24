Posted by Editor

White Temple Creator Displeased with Temple Displayed on Chocolate Boxes

CHIANG RAI – National artist Chalermchai Kositpipat creator of Wat Rong Khun (White Temple) in Phan, Chiang Rai has received an apology from executives of Sino-Pacific Trading (Thailand) Co for using a picture of the temple on it’s packaging of chocolates.

Executives of Sino-Pacific Trading (Thailand) Co recalled the products with packaging featuring a picture of Wat Rong Khun after national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat complained it was inappropriate.

Sawet Sawetsomphop, a director of the company said that in its 40 years of doing business, the company had tried to promote Thai culture by using beautiful images and meant no harm to Mr.Chalermchai or the image of the Temple.

He said that they had already recalled about 8,000 boxes of the chocolate products imported from China with plans to destroy them.

Mr Chalermchai told the executives that they should respect arts and requested that the company donate a sum to charity. The company agreed to give 500,000 baht to a school for the blind in Mae Sai district.

He said he had no problem with any use of his works for public interest but that he disapproved of any use for business gains.

He said he forgave the company and it’s executives as they had quickly addressed the issue and made the donation to the school in Mae Sai.

