When is Chinese New Year 2017 – The Year of the Rooster?

BANGKOK – The Chinese New Year is rapidly approaching, but before we officially enter the Year of Rooster (and leave the Year of the Monkey behind) on January 28, we wanted to find out what this sign of the Chinese Zodiac can tell us about the year to come.

So we spoke with Chinese astrologer Laura Lau to get the low-down on the Rooster and how it may influence 2017.

For starters, the Rooster’s energy is almost guaranteed to ruffle a few feathers (pun intended). As much as this sign is associated with optimism, confidence, and practicality, Lau says that Roosters also tend to be pretty opinionated and demanding. But according to Lau, “The good thing is that you always know what side the Rooster is on, because they’re rarely ever neutral.”

Looking at the year to come, Lau says that “Rooster years are rarely ever boring, so it’ll be a year with a lot of action.” In a year that will see its share of both drama and productivity, her advice is to stay organized, think through all of your actions, and above all else, don’t slack off: “The Rooster favors those who put in the hard work and stick to a plan.”

Oh, and one other thing: Roosters are a notoriously punctual sign, so now’s the time to start wearing a watch.

Although we’re transitioning from the Year of the Monkey to the Year of the Rooster in 2017, this year will share its representative element with 2016: fire. That’s right, this will be yet another super-charged year, infused with intensity.

But as we explained last year, the same element can affect each sign differently. The Fire Rooster, specifically, is an already-intense sign with an extra side of focus and drive. To say that this year will move at top speed is an understatement.

So, if you were expecting to get a break this year, you’re out of luck. But that doesn’t mean 2017 will be totally thankless, either. Take it as a challenge to meet — and even exceed — the precedent of tirelessness, hope, and pluck that the Rooster sets.

That’s how you’ll find your reward this year, according to Lau. “The Rooster respects those with strong opinions and a good work ethic,” she says. “Be thoughtful about what’s in your heart and go with it.”

What a Year of the Rooster Is

Every 12 years there is a Rooster year, beginning at Chinese New Year. A year of the Rooster always comes after a Monkey year and before a Dog year.

Years of the Rooster include 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029.

In Chinese astrology, each zodiac year is not just associated with an animal sign, but also one of five elements: Gold (Metal), Wood, Water, Fire, or Earth.

Both the zodiac sign and the element shape the astrology of the year. For example, 2017 is a Fire Rooster year. Element-sign combinations recur every 60 years.

People born in the Year of the Rooster are characterised as honest, energetic, intelligent, flexible and confident. But according to Chinese astrology, the year of your sign is believed to be one of the most unlucky years of your life.

The general image of people in this zodiac sign is of always being hardworking, resourceful, confident and talented. In addition, their active, talkative and engaging ways make them popular with people.

They are happiest when they are in company, enjoying the spotlight. Although they were born with enviable skills, they still have several shortcomings, such as being seen as vain and arrogant and a tendency to brag about their achievments.

Strengths: healthy, sporty, self-assured

Weaknesses: a little sensitive, stressed, moody

Lucky Signs for the Rooster

Lucky numbers: 5, 7, 8

5, 7, 8 Lucky colours: brown, gold, and yellow

brown, gold, and yellow Lucky flowers: gladiola, cockscomb

gladiola, cockscomb Lucky directions: south, southeast

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects 825,000 foreign tourists to visit the country during Chinese New Year festivities, generating more than THB19 billion for the country.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said 2017’s Chinese New Year celebrations will mark Thailand and China’s 42nd anniversary of diplomatic relations as well as the 42nd anniversary of cultural cooperation between the TAT and the Ministry of Culture of the People’s Republic of China.

Yuthasak said high-ranking officials from China will be taking part in Chinese New Year activities in Thailand. Thailand is among the five countries Chinese officials will be visiting during the Spring Festival this year. Outside of China, Thailand is believed to be the biggest host of the occasion, reported Thai News Bureau.

