Weinstein’s Company Mired in Sex Scandal May be Up For Sale

NEW YORK – The Weinstein Co, co-founded by Harvey Weinstein told the Associated Press Monday that it is getting an immediate cash infusion from Colony Capital and is in negotiations for the potential sale of all or a significant portion of the movie studio responsible for films like “Shakespeare in Love,” and “Gangs of New York.”

Co-founder Harvey Weinstein was fired by the company last week following allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The allegations span decades.

The fallout has been swift, with Harvey Weinstein issuing a lengthy and seemingly tone-deaf apology while losing various honors.

Condemnation for Weinstein’s alleged conduct has been nearly universal and the fallout dramatic — he was fired from his company, stripped of his Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences membership, and his Producers Guild status is up for debate Monday.

