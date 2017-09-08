Posted by Editor

Week Old Baby Found Abandoned at Roadside Stall in Chiang Rai’s Weing District

–

CHIANG RAI – Police have reported that a week-old baby girl was found abandoned on a roadside stall in Chiang Rai’s Wieng Chai district on Friday morning.

Pol Lt-Colonel Sanchai Bualad, deputy inspector of Wieng Chai Police Station, said he was informed about the abandoned baby at 8am.

The baby was found wrapped in transparent plastic and placed in a bag. Fortunately, she was found before she suffocated. Rescuers sent her the baby to the district hospital.

