Volunteers Receive Training Ahead of Royal Cremation Ceremony for His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

9,999 marigolds have been planted in front of the replica to honor His Majesty the late King.

 

CHIANG RAI – The Bureau of the Royal Household is training and briefing public relations volunteers, so they may assist others at the royal cremation ceremony for His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The training is aimed at enabling the volunteers to provide correct information to those attending the royal cremation ceremony in Chiang Rai.

More training sessions for medical volunteers and those responsible for facilitating the flower-laying ceremonies will be held in the near future.

Governor Narongsak Osot-thanakorn led a group of 200 people in cleaning and preparing the area around a sandalwood flower pavilion. Flowering marigolds will be brought in from Thing district to decorate the venue.

At least 20,000 mourners are expected to be present on October 26th.

