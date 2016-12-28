Posted by Editor

Video of Cross Gender Beauty Pagent for Schoolboys in Northeastern Thailand Goes Viral on Facebook

CHAIYAPHUM – A video clip of a beauty pagent of almost two dozen cross gender schoolboys from Chaiyaphumphukdeechumphon Scool in Chaiyaphum province parading on stage in school uniform but with heavily made-up faces and hair. has become a huge social media hit

Facebook user Peerasak Thaksawirekhaphant posted the clip online and with it had recieving more than 2 million views on facebook.

Prasanphan Pholthayan, a Thai-language teacher and administrator at the secondary school, told the Daily News Online that the “Miss Beauty Queen 2016” pageant was among students’ activities at the 117th anniversary of the school. It was actually the second year the pageant had been held.

The school management had agreed with the students who proposed the pageant that schoolboys with a “third gender” orientation should have room for expression. The teachers felt that students should have opportunities to show off their capabilities, she said.

The pageants were approved on the condition that contestants must behave well and dress properly, the teacher said.

Since the pageants began the earlier negative attitudes of other students towards the participants had ended, Mrs Prasanphan was quoted as saying.

Source: Bangkok Post

