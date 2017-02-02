Posted by Editor

VIDEO: Buck Naked, Knife Wielding Foreigner Terrorizes Pattaya City

Police officer trails an drunken man with a knife menacing people in downtown Pattaya city..

CHON BURI – Just when you think you have seen it all, tourists behaving badly in the Sin City Pattaya can prove your eyes wrong.

A naked foreign man, thought to be a Russian, was overpowered after using a sharp, pointed knife and a screwdriver to destroy goods and terrorise people in Pattaya in the early hours of Thursday.

The man was running amok in shops at Mae Wilai market in the Just when you think youPattaya Klang area of Bang Lamung district when police arrived around 12.30am, said Pol Maj Pwatchai Sudsakhon, deputy crime suppression chief at Pattaya police station.

The crazed man, who was aged between 25 and 30, did not cease his wild antics upon seeing the police. The officers followed him down the street and finally overpowered him about 20 minutes later with the help of passersby. He was taken to Pattaya police station.

Thongyib Chomdee, 52, a vendor, said the man threated people with the knife and screwdriver and destroyed goods being sold at the market. When the man saw her, he walked straight towards her shop. Terrified, she immediately locked the door to keep him out, she said.

The naked man shook the door violently, trying to enter the shop. This was shortly before police arrived, the frightened vendor said.

A video (Below) of the incident on Facebook showed the police following him and eventually catching him, and the naked man babbling on in heavily accented English, at one time mentioning “many gangs” in Pattaya.

Meanwhile, A Finnish couple on their first day in Pattaya fell victim to a street thief, who snatched two gold necklaces worth about 50,000 baht from the wife’s neck early on Thursday afternoon.

Mrs Kaveli, who sustained bruises on her neck, said she and her husband had arrived in Pattaya on Thursday morning. After checking in at their accommodation they went out shopping in the area nearby.

They were in the middle of the road, crossing back to their room, when a Thai man on a motorcycle suddenly snatched her two gold necklaces and fled away. The stolen necklaces were worth about 50,000 baht.

A witness, Natpairat Pengpinit, told police he heard the tourists shouting for help, rushed out to look and saw the thief fleeing on the bike.

Theft from tourists is not uncommon, despite the closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area to deter crime.

Only a few days ago, Pattaya police were ordered to step up vigilance and arrest snatchers after several tourists visiting the beach city fell prey to them.

