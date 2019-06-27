A New Generation of Innovative International School in Bang Na

BANGKOK – Education is the best foundation you can give your kids. Every parent would like to enroll their children in the best school that will provide a holistic learning experience.

If you’re a resident of Bangkok, there is good news for you – Verso International School. This international school in Bang Na has turned heads for its visions of designing a new wave of education.

Verso International School is a new generation school that provides an innovative and student-centered learning approach. It will open its doors for the Early Childhood to Grade 8 cohort in August 2020.

The school’s system is designed to help students deal with future challenges effectively.Considering its well thought out plan and unique educational arrangement, you may not want your child to miss out on this life-changing learning opportunity.

Here are some of the reasons why Verso International School is revolutionary:

Competent Curriculum



The curriculum developed at Verso International School follows the State of New York’s education system. This curriculum equips students with problem-solving skills, creativity, and the ability to exploit the opportunities available to them. Verso will produce competent graduates with the ability to adapt to the ever-changing work and business environment.

Multilingualism



Being an international school, Verso aims to make its students adaptable to different cultures around the world. It does this by providing an opportunity for the students to learn various foreign languages. In an increasingly globalized world, we need people who can live and work anywhere in the world.

Customized learning experience



With the ‘one-size-fits-all’ education system under scrutiny, the founders of Verso developed a personalized approach, where each students’ needs are addressed. This means the school will offer every learner a customized experience, making them emerge excellently as it explores and ignites every students’ potential.

Learn with the best at Verso International School Bang Na



Verso’s team of teachers will be highly qualified and experienced in matters of education. The head of the school has over 25 years of experience in international education. If you want to build a stronger foundation for your child, this is the place where you can trust that they will be learning with the best.

Parents involvement



Parents will be fully involved in the school’s events and activities. Through the Verso Parents Organization, you will be able to contribute your ideas for the development of the school. In addition, there will be an online platform where parents get information about the school as well as discuss anything pertaining to the education of their children.

Verso International School campus environment



The school is located in a serene environment that is very conducive for learning. Its campus is built on a 30-acre land. The architectural designs of the buildings show a truly innovative school different from traditional schools. Complete with a gymnasium and sporting ground, your child will have an exciting experience at this new era international school.

Verso International School have taken a lot of thought into making education as student-centered as possible, allowing students to develop on a holistic level. This way, they become members of society who have the potential to create an impact when they reach adulthood.

What are your thoughts on this educational approach? Would you want your child to grow up in this kind of environment?