Vendors Arrested for Selling Laughing Gas to Foreign Tourists

BANGKOK – Police have arrested nine people for illegally selling nitrous oxide aka laughing gas to foreign tourists on Khao San Road in Bangkok.

The police acted on a tip-off after midnight on Friday.

They found balloons filled with laughing gas were sold along Khao San Road, a tourist haven where guest houses and entertainment places are located.

Nine vendors were arrested and charged with selling an unregistered drug without permission.

Secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration, Thares Karasnairaviwong said that nitrous oxide aka laughing gas is used for medical purposes as an anesthetic.

Nitrous Oxide is illegally sold at entertainment venues to induce a sense of euphoria.

Excessive inhalation of the gas can cause nausea and loss of consciousness.

The sellers of nitrous oxide face a maximum fine of 10,000 baht and a maximum of five years in prison.