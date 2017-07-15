Posted by Editor

US court Orders Fugitive “Jet Setting Monk” Back to Thailand

LOS ANGELES – A court in California has ruled that the fugitive former monk Wirapol Sukphol, or Luang Pu Nenkham, should extradited to Thailand.

Wirapol Sukphol, 38, better known as Nen Kham after his monastic name Luang Pu Nen Kham Chattiko, fled Thailand in 2013. He was disrobed for inappropriate behaviour including having sex, boasting about supernatural powers and leading an extravagant life with his private jet and brand-name luggage.

The Office of the Attorney General’s International Affairs Department director Amnart Chotchai disclosed that the US court had ordered him to be returned to Thailand for prosecution over charges of fraud, sexual harassment against a juvenile, and money laundering. Amnart said that the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Special Investigation had already prepared a team of officers to bring Wirapol back to Thailand. However, the team would have to wait a week to see whether the suspect will appeal to the Appeal Court in the US. Thailand’s Office of the Attorney General has been cooperating with US authorities over the extradition request since last year. The Department of Special Investigation earlier seized 380 million baht worth of his assets in 2014. Source: The Nation, Bangkok Post

