United Arab Emirates Man Accused of Raping 28 Year-Old American Woman in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Tourist Police Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpan told Thai News Media today that a 40-year-old man from the United Arab Emirates was accused of raping a 28-year-old American woman early on Friday in a Bangkok hotel room.

Tourist police identified the alleged raper as Alawadhi Sharif, he was arrested and detained over the the alleged rape charge at a hotel in Sukhumvit Soi 2 in Khlong Toei district.

Sharif swears he had consensual sex with the 28 year-old victim (name was withheld).

Pol Maj-General Surachet said the alleged rape victim filed the rape complaint at Lumpini Police Station at about 3am after the indecent allegedly happened.

She told police that she had gone out with three other female friends to a night entertainment venue in the Sukhumvit Soi 11 area and got separated from them. As she walked out of the alley alone, feeling slightly intoxicated, a man of Middle Eastern origin started a conversation with her and invited her to his room where he allegedly raped her.

The woman filed a police complaint as soon as she got out of the hotel.

A police probe found that the suspect was a citizen of the United Arab Emirates who had entered Thailand on January 14. He was arrested from his hotel room but the man denied any wrongdoing and claimed he had consensual sex with the woman.

