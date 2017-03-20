Posted by Editor

Union Strikes Strand Thousands of Tourists and Travellers at Italy’s Airports

ROME – Tourists and travellers at airports across Italy are facing delays and canceled flights thanks to strikes by union air traffic controllers and air transport workers.

Italy’s flagship carrier, Alitalia, said it was cancelling some 40% of its domestic and international flights on Monday. Air France, British Airways, Lufthansa and other carriers also were canceling flights due to the four-hour work action from 1pm to 5pm (7-11pm Thailand time) by air traffic controllers and the 24-hour strike by transport workers.

It’s the first day of a difficult week for transport in Italy, with another taxi strike planned for Thursday and traffic chaos expected on Saturday in Rome when the city hosts EU leaders for a summit.

The Associated Press

