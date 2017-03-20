Monday, March 20th, 2017 | Posted by

Union Strikes Strand Thousands of Tourists and Travellers at Italy’s Airports

Demonstrators, including Alitalia’s workers, gather during a strike in front of Leonardo da Vinci International airport in Fiumicino, some 30 kilometres from Rome.- Photo AP

 

ROME – Tourists and travellers at airports across Italy are facing delays and canceled flights thanks to strikes by union air traffic controllers and air transport workers.

Italy’s flagship carrier, Alitalia, said it was cancelling some 40% of its domestic and international flights on Monday. Air France, British Airways, Lufthansa and other carriers also were canceling flights due to the four-hour work action from 1pm to 5pm (7-11pm Thailand time) by air traffic controllers and the 24-hour strike by transport workers.

It’s the first day of a difficult week for transport in Italy, with another taxi strike planned for Thursday and traffic chaos expected on Saturday in Rome when the city hosts EU leaders for a summit.

The Associated Press

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=45654

Posted by on Mar 20 2017. Filed under World News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen