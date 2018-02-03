Unidentified Foreigner’s Body Found Floating in Bangkok Canal

BANGKOK – Police on Saturday reported that they had recovered the body an unidentified foreigner was found floating on Saen Saeb Canal in Bangkok’s Vadhana district.

The Makkasan police station was alerted to the body at 7am. It was spotted about 10 metres away from an international school pier on Soi Sukhumvit 15.

–

Police said that the body was a Caucasian male, he was not wearing a shirt or shoes. He wore black trousers without any identification card. He had a tattoo with the words “Arsun Ali Sodum” on the back of his right hand. There were no traces of injuries to the body.

Pol Lieutenant Jarit Raosathien, deputy inspector of the police station, said the man’s nationality could not yet be determined.

He said the man might have accidentally fallen into the canal, as there were no traces of injuries.

The body was sent for an autopsy at the Police Hospital.

