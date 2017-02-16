Posted by Editor

Unidentified Foreigner Falls to His Death from Pattaya 30 Storey Condo in Pattaya

PATTAYA – Police are investigating the death of a foreign man, thought to be a Russian, believed to have fallen from the 12th floor of a 30-storey condominium building in the Pattaya area on Thursday morning.

The man, who had yet to be identified, was aged around 30-35. He was found dead on the ground near the condo’s underground parking lot near Jomtien beach in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, said Pattaya police. The death was reported to police about 9.30am.

The man, wearing only knee-length jeans. He was believed to have been dead at least 3 or 4 hours before the body was discovered. Cigarettes and some cash were found in his pockets.

Police later found a pair of flip-flops, a small tablet computer and a cigarette lighter on the unprotected outside maintenance walkway on the 12th floor of the building.

The sliding window had been opened. It was believed this was where the man fell from.

A Cambodian housekeeper at the condominium, identified only as Chom, 55, told police she saw the man’s body lying near a tree when she was watering the plants. She went to check, realised he was dead. and immediately alerted a security guard, who called police.

The guard, Nirut Lamprakhon, told police he believd the man was a Russian living at the condominium with a foreign woman. He often saw the man drunk.

Police were examining footage of from security cameras for clues about his death. His body was sent to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for a post-mortem examination.

The investigation was continuing.

Source: Bangkok Post

