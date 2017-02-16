Thursday, February 16th, 2017 | Posted by

Ukrainian National Busted in Bangkok for Credit Card Fraud

Karchkovskyi confessed that he sold credit-card account information for half of each card’s credit allowance.

BANGKOK – Police have arrested 31 year-old Ukrainian National Oleksandr Karchkovskyi a suspected member of a credit card forgery gang, saying they have solid evidence of his alleged crimes.

Immigration Bureau Police chief Pol Lt-General Nattorn Prohsunthorn said Thursday that several devices for credit-card forgery were found in Oleksandr Karchkovskyi’s possession.

“We also found a list of cardholders and their credit limits,” Nattorn said.

He added that Karchkovskyi had confessed that he sold credit-card account information for half of each card’s credit allowance.

Karchkovskyi, who arrived in Thailand on March 11 last year, was initially arrested for using a fake credit card at a shopping centre in Bangkok’s Pratunam area on Wednesday, but the search at his rented room revealed he was linked to a credit-card forgery gang.

“Now, he is in custody. We will investigate his case further,” Nattorn said.

Source: Thairath, The Nation

