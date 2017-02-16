Ukrainian National Busted in Bangkok for Credit Card Fraud
.
.
BANGKOK – Police have arrested 31 year-old Ukrainian National Oleksandr Karchkovskyi a suspected member of a credit card forgery gang, saying they have solid evidence of his alleged crimes.
Immigration Bureau Police chief Pol Lt-General Nattorn Prohsunthorn said Thursday that several devices for credit-card forgery were found in Oleksandr Karchkovskyi’s possession.
“We also found a list of cardholders and their credit limits,” Nattorn said.
He added that Karchkovskyi had confessed that he sold credit-card account information for half of each card’s credit allowance.
Karchkovskyi, who arrived in Thailand on March 11 last year, was initially arrested for using a fake credit card at a shopping centre in Bangkok’s Pratunam area on Wednesday, but the search at his rented room revealed he was linked to a credit-card forgery gang.
“Now, he is in custody. We will investigate his case further,” Nattorn said.
Source: Thairath, The Nation
Comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=45033