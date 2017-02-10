Friday, February 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Uber Thailand Launches “UberEATS” Restaurant Food Delivery Service in Bangkok

Allen Penn (far left), regional general manager for Asia-Pacific of UberEats, said customers can download the food delivery app and get a meal delivered in 30-45 minutes.

.

.

BANGKOK – Uber Thailand has partnered with the Business Development Department to promote Thai restaurants via its application UberEATS, which the company say will create opportunities for Thai restaurants to serve consumers using food-delivery technology.

Allen Penn, regional general manager for Asia-Pacific of UberEats, said if you want to get the food you want from the restaurants you love, all from the comfort of your own home, Uber is now offering its first stand-alone food delivery app that lets you order grub the same way you order wheels.

UberEats currently allows people to order food from 100 restaurants covering 24 cuisines.

Users can track their orders from the moment they are placed until the second they arrive at their doors.

“This app offers a window into what the future competition in the food delivery industry could look like,” said Allen Penn, regional general manager for Asia-Pacific of UberEats, a business unit of US-based Uber Technologies Inc.

UberEats is initially offering its delivery service free of charge and will earn commissions from its restaurant partners.

Thailand is the second countries in Asean where UberEATS has been unveiled after Singapore.

Uber signed a memorandum of understanding with the department in exchange for information about Thailand’s restaurant database.

By Petchanet Pratruangkrai

